Big jackpots provide a winning formula for the Illinois Lottery

With its 50th anniversary next year, the Illinois Lottery appears as strong as ever.

The fiscal year that ended this summer resulted in the Lottery’s highest net income in its history, according to preliminary numbers. The $882 million was a 5.7% increase over the prior year.

Mega Millions and Powerball revenue grew 53% last year, helped by three jackpots that topped $1 billion. The windfalls were big drivers for ticket sales.

“A record year like this allows us to meet our mission to responsibly deliver revenue to the Common School Fund, which is the primary source for state funding of K-12 education in Illinois, in grand fashion,” said Illinois Lottery Director, Harold Mays. “We are proud to be able to continue doing our part to support education, knowing that almost 99% of lottery proceeds go directly to supplement education funding, and the remainder goes to other good causes.”

Illinois Lottery retailers generated $174 million in bonuses and commissions paid in fiscal year 2023. But many are playing online, through the iLottery platform. According to the latest report, online players and sales through the Lottery’s website and app have been growing year-over-year and generated $518 million in sales in the 2023 fiscal year.

According to a news release, 61 Illinois players became millionaires during the period, including the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot win that was shared by two players who won in Des Plaines in July 2022. This was the largest prize won in the history of the Illinois Lottery. In total, over $2.36 billion dollars in prizes were collected by Illinois players.

The Lottery also generated $9 million in proceeds through its specialty scratch ticket program, benefitting eight special causes. In fiscal year 2023, these tickets provided funding to Special Olympics in Illinois, the Alzheimer’s Association in Illinois, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, police memorials, HIV/AIDS support programs, and homelessness prevention.

“Our specialty ticket program allows our players to support these various causes while enjoying playing the lottery,” said Mays. “It’s great to see the impact this program has had on the various organizations that have received funding during its 17-year existence. We are so proud of it.”

The Lottery numbers for the year are unaudited and official numbers will be announced later.