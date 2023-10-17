© 2023 NPR Illinois
New look for staff at Illinois driver's services facilities

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published October 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT
Secretary of State staff wearing new vests
IL SOS

Workers at Illinois driver's services facilities are now wearing new navy blue vests. They are sporting the look at all 138 facilities statewide.

“The vests will make it easier for all DMV visitors to immediately identify employees as they walk in while creating a sense of professionalism and approachability that will improve customer satisfaction,” Giannoulias said. “They will also help build a sense of teamwork and enhance the workplace environment for employees.”

The rebranding effort will also include: redesigning facilities to improve flow and functionality; negotiating new leases to enhance office space, add amenities and reduce costs; and standardizing signage.

“Our goal at the Secretary of State’s office is to update and modernize our DMV facilities and operations, reduce wait times and make the DMV a more pleasant experience for Illinois residents,” Giannoulias added.

Since taking over as Secretary of State earlier this year, Giannoulias also instituted the Skip-the-Line program, meaning most offices are by appointment-only. Following early complaints about difficulties reserving a time, two facilities in northern Illinois were adjusted to serve older drivers.

