State Week: Who will pay the cost of caring for migrants?

As thousands of migrants have arrived in Chicago over the past year, the concerns have grown over where to house them and provide additional services.

Chicago has a budget deficit, but more money for migrants will be needed. Some are calling for the state to chip in additional resources. This week, the Illinois Speaker Chris Welch downplayed any idea of a supplemental budget being called this fall.

All sides say the federal government must do more.

We will talk about the migrant crisis, the fight for a new U.S. Speaker of the House and why some Republicans are targeting plans for a new EV battery facility in Manteno.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, who writes The Illinoize political newsletter.