Government Excellence Network Summit at UIS provides strategies for government and non-profit leaders | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT
Government Excellence Network Summit
John Baranzelli
Government Excellence Network Summit takes place on Oct. 25.
John Baranzelli
John Baranzelli
John Baranzelli

The Government Excellence Network Summit is a networking and learning event for government and non-profit leaders. John Baranzelli spoke to Community Voices about the event which will cover topics including AI in the workplace, strategic planning best practices, leadership and other subjects designed to help improve leadership. The summit takes place on Oct. 25. You can learn more here.

