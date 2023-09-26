© 2023 NPR Illinois
Summit on Democracy and Polarization planned for Springfield

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published September 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT
IGPA

The University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA) and the University of Illinois Springfield will host a Summit on Democracy & Polarization, a two-day event dedicated to exploring the challenges and opportunities of growing partisan separation in the U.S. Registrations can be made here.

The summit will take place Oct. 9-10, at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and President Abraham Lincoln Springfield DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Springfield.

The summit will bring together scholars, elected officials, journalists, and students to discuss pressing issues, including political polarization, bipartisanship, and the future of democracy.

On Monday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m., former Congressman Daniel Lipinski will deliver a keynote address. That will take place at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and is free to attend. However, separate registration is required.

The following day, Tuesday, October 10, will feature panels and lectures from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Government & Politics University of Illinois SpringfieldInstitute of Government and Public Affairs
Sean Crawford
