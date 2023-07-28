© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State Week: New AFSCME deal; Audit shows $5.2 billion in overpayments

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Peter HancockPatrick Keck
Published July 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

On this episode, the AFSCME union ratified its new contract with the State of Illinois, setting up pay raises for workers and effort to improve hiring and retention. The union represents about 35,000 state employees.

An audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security found $5.2 billion in overpayments made during the pandemic, when aid was quickly being funneled to workers and businesses. Some of the funds went to the incarcerated and even the deceased.

Also, a recap of the governor's trade mission and his efforts to tout clean energy initiatives, an update on a controversial CO2 pipeline project and a more concentrated effort to end homelessness.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, the State Journal-Register's Patrick Keck and Capitol News Illinois' Peter Hancock.

Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Peter Hancock
Peter Hancock joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a reporter in January 2019.
See stories by Peter Hancock
Patrick Keck
See stories by Patrick Keck
Related Stories