Springfield's Mayor extends State of Emergency

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher Monday extended the Local State of Emergency in the city. The decision was in response to the ongoing power outages and clean-up efforts due to the extensive damage caused by recent storm.

The order will now remain in effect until the adjournment of the July 5 regularly scheduled City Council meeting. As the City continues to mitigate recovery for the community, widespread areas throughout the City need their power restored in order to move forward.

“Ensuring we have every opportunity possible to help us protect the health and safety of our community is paramount,” said Mayor Buscher, “With our City Council and the many agency partners assisting, local labor and more, I look forward to a stronger Springfield when we come out of all the damage caused by the devastating storm.”

Information from the city on the Local State of Emergency

The Mayor’s Declaration of Local State of Emergency opens up tools and resources that can be used by the Mayor through executive action to assist in resolving the emergency.

For example, after a declaration, the Mayor may institute a curfew, take actions reasonably necessary to respond to the emergency, approve previously appropriated expenditures of the City for the purpose of continuing the operations of the municipality, and make individual purchases of not more than $100,000 for any one item.

These powers expedite the City’s ability to respond quickly and efficiently to the emergency by bypassing the procedural steps and City Council approval process usually required for such actions.

The Mayor can only take emergency action through executive order, so any action taken by the Mayor pursuant to these powers will be accompanied by a written executive order.

The declaration is also the first step in the Illinois Emergency Management Agency’s process for seeking public assistance funding related to the emergency.