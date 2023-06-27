A former Illinois lawmaker will lose his pension after corruption conviction | First Listen

First Listen for June 27, 2023:

* Former Rep. Luis Arroyo of Chicago has lost his state pension after he pled guilty to his role in a federal bribery case. Before his conviction and imprisonment, Arroyo was a one-time member of former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s leadership team and in line for a pension of more than $45,500 a month.

* Dave McKinney reports on the "magic lobbyist" list that surfaced during the recent Commonwealth Edison bribery trial.

* Springfield Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a local movie theater.

* Amtrak's Lincoln Service, which runs through central Illinois, has a new faster schedule.