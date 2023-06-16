© 2023 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Illinois pushes back against book bans

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III
Published June 16, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT
A law signed this week is believed to be the first in the nation prohibiting book bans at school and public libraries. The American Library Association said there has been a rise in books being challenged, often involving LGBTQ+ and racial issues. The state plans to withhold state funding unless the local libraries comply with the law.

We also talk about former Gov. Bruce Rauner's visit to the statehouse this week to attend his portrait unveiling and money in the new budget to raise the salaries of state lawmakers and others.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by longtime journalist and Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's state government reporter Jeremy Gorner.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
