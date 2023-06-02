State Week: Budget deal recap; Are the Chicago Bears closer to moving?

It took a bit longer to get a budget done. But Democrats worked out an agreement on health care for undocumented immigrants and more, allowing the plan to move forward. We take a closer look.

We also talk about the latest happenings regarding the Chicago Bears planned move from Soldier Field to the suburbs, issues facing Chicago's new mayor and Illinois Republicans begin lining up behind presidential candidates.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and guest Greg Hinz, Politics Reporter and Columnist with Crain's Chicago Business.