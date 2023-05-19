© 2023 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Not so fast on a new budget

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIAmanda Vinicky
Published May 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT
The past few weeks have made putting a new state budget together more complicated. Estimates predict a drop in revenue, while lawmakers are also dealing with sticker shock for certain programs. It has resulted in a delay on approval of a new spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The General Assembly set May 19 as the adjournment date. But the timeline for wrapping up the spring session and passing a budget is now less clear.

We'll discuss where things stand on the budget. We also hear about the U.S. Supreme Court leaving in place Illinois' assault weapons ban, for now. And, a different approach on the issues of guns and abortion.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight reporter Amanda Vinicky.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Amanda Vinicky
Amanda Vinicky moved to Chicago Tonight on WTTW-TV PBS in 2017.
