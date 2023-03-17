© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HIRING! Help fund the NPR Illinois mission to inform the community by securing business sponsorships.
Government & Politics

State Week: Cash bail goes before the high court; Changes planned for Choate

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBeth HundsdorferMawa Iqbal
Published March 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

The future of cash bail is in the hands of the Illinois Supreme Court. Oral arguments were heard this week. The law was set to take effect in January, but is on hold after a lower court judge declared it unconstitutional.

Host Sean Crawford and Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler are joined by Mawa Iqbal, a statehouse reporter for WBEZ and Illinois public radio stations, to discuss the case.

Also with us, Beth Hundsdorfer of Capital News Illinois. She, along with Lee Enterprises' Molly Parker and Pro Publica, have written a series of stories on treatment of patients at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center. The series has uncovered stories of abuse and neglect and efforts to impede investigations.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a series of changes at the Anna facility. We'll discuss the state's plans for the facility.

Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Beth Hundsdorfer
See stories by Beth Hundsdorfer
Mawa Iqbal
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.
See stories by Mawa Iqbal
Related Stories