State Week: Cash bail goes before the high court; Changes planned for Choate

The future of cash bail is in the hands of the Illinois Supreme Court. Oral arguments were heard this week. The law was set to take effect in January, but is on hold after a lower court judge declared it unconstitutional.

Host Sean Crawford and Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler are joined by Mawa Iqbal, a statehouse reporter for WBEZ and Illinois public radio stations, to discuss the case.

Also with us, Beth Hundsdorfer of Capital News Illinois. She, along with Lee Enterprises' Molly Parker and Pro Publica, have written a series of stories on treatment of patients at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center. The series has uncovered stories of abuse and neglect and efforts to impede investigations.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a series of changes at the Anna facility. We'll discuss the state's plans for the facility.