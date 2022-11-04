State Week: Attacks continue until the end

Election Day is near on Nov. 8. But in the most contested Illinois races, campaigns are staying on the accelerator when it comes to negative attack ads. Those includes produced by a controversial political action committee that is also being partisan publications meant to resemble local newspapers. There are also questions about its ties to the Republican nominee for governor.

Our panel also considers the possibility Republicans could make gains in the state legislature and whether Democrats have missed the mark on messaging.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's Jeremy Gorner.