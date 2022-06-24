© 2022 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: What the abortion ruling means in Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler III
Published June 24, 2022
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade - eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. But in Illinois, abortions will continue. The state has been prepared for the court decision and could soon become a destination for women across the country seeking the procedure.

And the primary election is June 28. We preview the race to be the Republican nominee for governor.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and the Chicago Tribune's Political Reporter Rick Pearson.

Government & Politics State Week
Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
See stories by Hannah Meisel
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
