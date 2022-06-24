State Week: What the abortion ruling means in Illinois

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade - eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. But in Illinois, abortions will continue. The state has been prepared for the court decision and could soon become a destination for women across the country seeking the procedure.

And the primary election is June 28. We preview the race to be the Republican nominee for governor.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and the Chicago Tribune's Political Reporter Rick Pearson.