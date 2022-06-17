State Week: Trump's influence in Illinois GOP politics

Polls show former President Donald Trump is still popular with Illinois Republicans. That could help boost the campaign of Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-Oakland) as he plans to appear at a rally for her in western Illinois June 25.

There are questions if he'll weigh in on the Illinois Republican primary for governor.

We discuss politics and more on this episode of State Week.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune reporter Jeremy Gorner.