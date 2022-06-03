© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State Week: GOP candidates for governor debate; Troubles at DCFS

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler III
Published June 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/

There was another debate this week in the race to be the Republican nominee for governor. But this marked the first time all candidates participated. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin was the target of most attacks from his rivals as the election inches closer.

We also discuss new reporting from the Better Government Association into the state's child welfare agency.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the BGA's Enterprise Reporter Rachel Hinton.

Tags

Government & Politics State Week
Sean Crawford
Community Advisory Board Home - Bylaws - Meet the Board - Past Board
See stories by Sean Crawford
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
See stories by Hannah Meisel
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Related Stories