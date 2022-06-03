State Week: GOP candidates for governor debate; Troubles at DCFS

There was another debate this week in the race to be the Republican nominee for governor. But this marked the first time all candidates participated. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin was the target of most attacks from his rivals as the election inches closer.

We also discuss new reporting from the Better Government Association into the state's child welfare agency.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the BGA's Enterprise Reporter Rachel Hinton.

