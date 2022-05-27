State Week: Policy makers talk about guns after the latest school shooting

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas this week shook the nation and also thrust the issue of guns into the campaign spotlight. While Illinois has more restrictive gun laws than many states, politicians in both parties are weighing in on what they say is needed to prevent mass shootings. Not surprisingly, there is plenty of disagreement.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and Lee Enterprises Government and Politics Reporter Brenden Moore.