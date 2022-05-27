© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State Week: Policy makers talk about guns after the latest school shooting

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah Meisel
Published May 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas this week shook the nation and also thrust the issue of guns into the campaign spotlight. While Illinois has more restrictive gun laws than many states, politicians in both parties are weighing in on what they say is needed to prevent mass shootings. Not surprisingly, there is plenty of disagreement.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and Lee Enterprises Government and Politics Reporter Brenden Moore.

Tags

Government & Politics State Week
Sean Crawford
Community Advisory Board Home - Bylaws - Meet the Board - Past Board
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
See stories by Hannah Meisel
Related Stories