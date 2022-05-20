© 2022 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Early voting and negative campaigns

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah Meisel
Published May 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/

Early voting kicked off in many parts of Illinois this week. Meanwhile, the campaigns have stepped up their efforts, especially in the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Ads questioning the conservative credentials of rivals are starting to show up on air, online and in mailboxes. We discuss the negative tone of the race.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Gray TV's Capitol Bureau Chief Mike Miletich.

