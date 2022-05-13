State Week: DCFS Audit; Update on Republican primary for governor

Another week and another audit critical of a state agency. This time it focused on the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. The audit found continuing problems at DCFS.

Also, the GOP gubernatorial hopeful Richard Irvin held a news conference this week. But he didn't like the questions from reporters.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Dan Petrella, a state government reporter for the Chicago Tribune.