State Week: DCFS Audit; Update on Republican primary for governor

Published May 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
Another week and another audit critical of a state agency. This time it focused on the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. The audit found continuing problems at DCFS.

Also, the GOP gubernatorial hopeful Richard Irvin held a news conference this week. But he didn't like the questions from reporters.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Dan Petrella, a state government reporter for the Chicago Tribune.

