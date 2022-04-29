State Week: Two months until the primary
Illinois voters will have a new experience this year. The primary election has been moved until late June.
Races are starting to heat up. But is the public paying attention?
We discuss a couple of competitive races: the Republican contest for governor and the Democratic primary for Secretary of State.
Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's statehouse reporter Jeremy Gorner.