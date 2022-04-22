© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)
Government & Politics

State Week: Illinois sees another credit upgrade

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler III
Published April 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Illinois' next budget into law this week, even though it's more than two months until it takes effect. Moody's Investor Service also upgraded Illinois' credit rating, the third upgrade the state has been given in the past year. Moody's and Standard and Poor's issued upgrades previously.

We also discuss the latest election related news.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Jerry Nowicki, Bureau Chief for Capitol News Illinois.

Tags

Government & Politics State Week
Sean Crawford
Community Advisory Board Home - Bylaws - Meet the Board - Past Board
See stories by Sean Crawford
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
See stories by Hannah Meisel
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Related Stories