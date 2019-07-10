iLe And Making Movies Discuss Music, Activism And Mixing The Two

The Alt.Latino Interview Archive is currently housed at a secret location just off Avenida de La Independencia in downtown Tijuana. I dispatched a courier to pick up two interviews that were recorded recently, so I could offer this mid-summer gift to you, an Alt.Latino Podcast Extra.

This week we present two artists with albums that deserve much more attention and discussion.

Ileana Perez Joglar is known as iLe these days, but she was also known as PG 13 when she performed along with her brothers in Calle 13. She brought along her producer Ismael Cancel as we talk about recording her album Almadura in post-Maria Puerto Rico. They also indulge me in a fascinating unraveling of the percussion layers on one of her tracks.

Luis Cantillo / Courtesy of the artist / Courtesy of the artist Making Movies.

The band Making Movies may be from Kansas City, but its vision and sound are global. In our conversation around the new album ameri'kana, the band humbly reveals that its list of collaborators include Rubén Blades and Lou Reed.

Seriously, Lou Reed. Check out the show and see how that happened.

And, by the way, don't go looking for the Alt.Latino Interview Archive. It's already being move to another secret location even as you read this.

