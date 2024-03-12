© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield immigrants' stories, part two - building a more vibrant community

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published March 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
panelists on stage
Lee Milner
/
Citizens Club of Springfield
(L-R) David Steward, Yves Doumen, Elizabeth Brago Boateng, Veronica Espina, Sonthana Thongsithavong, Brook Defenbusch

The second of two special Citizens Club of Springfield forums with area residents sharing their experiences moving to Springfield after starting in another country along with a brief history of immigration policy.

PANEL
Tags
Equity & Justice Illinois immigration
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories