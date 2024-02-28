Essay contest lets students speak out on intolerance

As tensions and unrest grow, young people in Illinois have an opportunity to step up and speak out against hate and intolerance.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Mobile Museum of Tolerance has joined with the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes for the “Your Voice: Changing the World, One Speech at a Time” essay contest.

All students in sixth through twelfth grades can weigh in on a quote from Simon Wiesenthal, a Nazi death camp survivor. Applications are due March 22nd and winners will be selected April 14th after review of video submissions from finalists by a distinguished panel of judges.

For more information on the contest, visit https://mmot.com/.