Explorers program offers youth an up-close view of policing

The Springfield Police Department has announce a Law Enforcement Explorers Program for those ages 14-18.

The department said the mission is to build positive relationships within the community and develop future leaders in the city of Springfield.

The participants will gain exposure to a law enforcement career by positive interaction with our law enforcement professionals. Advisors are sworn Springfield Police Department Officers who will work alongside youth to enhance character development, improved physical and mental fitness, gain communication skills, build confidence and learn responsibility to self and others through leadership opportunities.

An informational meeting to be held on August 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Springfield Police Academy, 3501 Water Works Rd, Springfield.

The SPD said program utilizes a law enforcement curriculum that combines some classroom training with ride-alongs in police vehicles, community policing and much more. Explorers will get to experience firsthand what it’s like to be a Springfield Police Officer.

The program is free of charge. Those seeking more information can contact Officer Matthew Torres at Matthew.Torres@springfield.il.us

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is offering a similar program. Find details at the department website.

