Tuesday is National Night Out

The Springfield Police Department, together with the City of Springfield and other community agencies, will be participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, in Springfield. National Night Out has taken place since 1984 as a way to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, while strengthening neighborhood spirit and promoting police-community partnerships.

The following neighborhoods are holding activities for Springfield’s National Night Out.

 Enos Park: The Enos Park Neighborhood Association is hosting a gathering at the Enos Park which is bounded by Enterprise Street, 7th Street, and 8th Street. Activities will take place from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

 Brandon Court: Activities will take place at the playground from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

 Johnson Park: Activities will take place at the Johnson Park Office located at 1151 Johnson Park Drive from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

 Iles Park: The Harvard Park and Iles Park Neighborhood Associations are hosting a gathering at Iles Park located at 2000 South 6th Street from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

 Trevi Gardens: The Trevi Gardens Neighborhood Association is hosting an event at the South 2nd Street entrance from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

 Historic Westside: The Historic Westside Neighborhood Association is hosting their event from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 S. Walnut Street.

Neighborhood events will include K-9 demonstrations and police vehicles to explore, along with other family-friendly activities. All events are free to the community and residents are encouraged to participate.

Because National Night Out is on Tuesday, the Springfield City Council meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 3, at 5:30 p.m.