UIS announces Chancellor’s Thinkers Series

University of Illinois Chancellor Janet Gooch is kicking off a new series of conversations on Jan. 29.

Called the Thinkers Series, the first event features Prof. Steve Schwinn from the UIC College of Law. The discussion will focus on Engaged Citizenship.

The free event is from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium. No RSVP is necessary. The public is invited to attend.

According to UIS, the series was created “to inspire diverse perspectives and encourage intentional thinking within our community and will feature esteemed guests from a variety of disciplines.”