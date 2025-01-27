Looking for scholarship money? Here are some opportunities for central Illinois students

More than 45 different scholarships are available for students through the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln. Applications are being accepted now.

Last year, more than $260,000 was awarded.

Some are for current high school seniors in Sangamon and neighboring counties, while others are set up to benefit returning students.

Full details and criteria for each award are posted on the Community Foundation’s website

Questions can be asked through email at scholarships@CFLL.org and high school guidance counselors have information available.

The deadline to submit applications is March 1, 2025. The recipients will be notified by early May. All scholarships are for post-secondary education.