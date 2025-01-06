Rochester superintendent placed on leave

Rochester Superintendent Dan W. Cox has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. The announcement was made in a memo sent to parents Monday.

No other details were given. The memo said it is the policy of the district and board of education not to discuss pending investigations and personnel matters.

Cox became superintendent in 2020. Prior to assuming the role, he served as superintendent for Staunton and Jasper County schools. He has also been a teacher, assistant principal and principal. He obtained his Doctor of Education degree from Illinois State University in 2020.

Suzanne Keller, the Director of Educational Services, will serve as acting superintendent.