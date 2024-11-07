UIS looks to honor younger alumni

The University of Illinois Springfield has announced the Promising Prairie Star Recognition Program. It will honor outstanding graduates under the age of forty or those who have graduated within the previous 5 years.

Honorees are selected for their emerging and unique innovation, creativity and success in their chosen career and/or life's work. Established by the UIS Young Alumni Committee in 2024, the inaugural class of honorees will be selected and recognized in the Spring of 2025.

Nominations are now open for the inaugural class through November 15th.

Recipients may self-nominate or be nominated by someone else. Working from these nominations, the Young Alumni Committee will select up to twenty-five (25) recipients per year. The recipients will be recognized via the UIS Today magazine, alumni website, e-newsletter, and social media.

