UIS sees a slight drop in fall enrollment

The University of Illinois Springfield has 33 fewer students on campus this fall compared to a year ago. The school announced its official enrollment numbers Wednesday.

The drop ends a two year run of enrollment increases. Last year, the number of students jumped 11%.

For Fall 2024, UIS said 4,628 students are enrolled, compared to 4,661 students last fall. Campus leaders touted a rise in new first-year freshmen, first-time transfer students and online students increased.

“We’re thrilled to see more first-year students say Yes to UIS,” said UIS Chancellor Janet Gooch. “These numbers reflect the continued strength of our programs and the value of a UIS education, as well as the dedication of our faculty and staff to fostering individualized learning and academic excellence.”

UIS issued a statement about a challenge that appears to have impacted enrollment. The U.S. Department of Education had several delays with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. In response, UIS hosted multiple online workshops and in-person events to assist students with the revised application process.

“We noticed a decline in FAFSA completions this year compared to previous years,” said Vickie Cook, UIS vice chancellor for enrollment and retention. “This is an issue facing higher education institutions nationwide.”

To help students pay for college, UIS recently introduced the Prairie Promise, a four-year financial aid program for Illinois residents that covers the full cost of tuition and fees for qualifying first-time, first-year undergraduate students. UIS also offers in-state tuition to out-of-state students from the St. Louis and Quad Cities areas.

Enrollment growth is seen as key for the campus, which has watched the number of students taking classes drop from a high of 5,431 in 2014 down to 3,944 in the fall of 2020. That has slammed campus finances, even with the modest rebound in recent years.

“The more students we have on campus, the more students we have in our residence halls, all of that helps us balance our budget more effectively,” Chancellor Gooch said previously.

Diversity at UIS continues to grow, with Hispanic student enrollment increasing 4.2% this semester compared to Fall 2023. The number of Black or African American students grew by 8.3%, and the number of first-generation students also increased.

“UIS is a welcoming campus,” Gooch said. “We want every student to know that they belong. We are committed to fostering a supportive environment that celebrates diversity and encourages students to fully engage in their education.”

This semester, 262 new freshmen and 449 first-time transfer students are enrolled at UIS, both representing an increase from fall 2023.

Online enrollment saw a 3.9% increase, with 1,967 online majors this fall, up from 1,893 in fall 2023. More than 83.2% of UIS students take at least one online course, with online learners residing in 43 states, 88 Illinois counties and 19 foreign countries.

Illinois residents make up 67.9% of the student body, with over 3,100 Illinois students enrolled. International students represent 20.7% of the total enrollment, with 957 students, primarily from India, Nigeria and Ghana.

“UIS remains a popular destination for international students,” Cook said. “Our international population enhances the diversity and global perspective of the campus community.”

The number of undergraduate students dropped slightly, from 2,342 in fall 2023 to 2,309 in fall 2024. Graduate enrollment remains unchanged at 2,319 students.