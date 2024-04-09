UIS names new men’s soccer head coach

An assistant with Marquette University will take over the University of Illinois Springfield’s men’s soccer team. Graham Shaw’s hiring was announced this month.

"I am excited to welcome Graham to the UIS and UIS Athletics community," said Interim Director of Athletics Jamarco Clark. "Graham brings with him a wealth of knowledge about our conference and valuable experience as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level. Our soccer program has had great success over the last few years, and I look forward to the work Coach Shaw and his staff will do to build upon the success’.

"It is with great excitement and gratitude that I accept the position of the new head coach of UIS men's soccer,” said Shaw. "I am so excited to join this incredible program and to strive for new records with this team.”

Prior to his time at Marquette, Shaw served as the assistant men's soccer coach at Maryville University, a GLVC member institution. At Maryville in 2016, Shaw helped the Saints have their highest finish in the GLVC, most wins in program history, and most shutouts in a single season. He also coached a goalkeeper to GLVC Freshman of the Year honors.

The Liverpool native becomes the sixth head coach of UIS men's soccer since the program's inception in 1977.

Shaw has also served as a coach at Mossley Hill F.C., Challenger Sports and Liverpool F.C. Academy. As a player, Shaw had a successful career in Liverpool, England, representing Tranmere Rovers F.C. Academy and Liverpool School Boys.

Shaw holds both English FA level 1 and 2 coaching certificates, as well as a UEFA B License and NSCAA Goalkeeping levels 1, 2 and 3 badges.

Shaw completed his degree in psychology from Southeast Missouri State University in May 2021.

Former UIS Head Coach Adam Hall announced earlier this year that he was leaving to take over the program at Maryville University. In 2023, Hall coached the Prairie Stars to their first regular season Great Lakes Valley Conference title and third straight NCAA Tournament berth.

The UIS men's soccer team advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season in 2023, posting a 13-1-7 overall record. The Prairie Stars went 10-0-3 in GLVC play while conceding just one goal in thirteen conference games. The team compiled a GPA of 3.57 in the fall.

The spring season is underway for UIS men's soccer: Schedule