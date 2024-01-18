UIS tuition will remain flat once again

Tuition at the University of Illinois Springfield will remain unchanged for incoming students this fall. The rate for undergraduates at UIS has stayed flat since 2018 and the latest action maintains the rate for both in-state and out-of-state students.

The University of Illinois Board of Trustees Thursday approved a rate freeze for in-state students at the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses and hikes of about 2% for non-resident undergraduates.

An announcement from the school said it "reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to affordability." It is the first across the board freeze at all campuses in a quarter century.

“This decision maintains our ironclad commitment to affordability,” University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen said. “Few things we can do have a more positive impact on the working families of Illinois than holding down the cost of a life-changing college education.”

UIS has also struggled to boost enrollment, seeing the number drop from a high of 5,431 students in 2014 to 3,944 in the fall of 2020. Various efforts have resulted in a recent boost in the number of students. In the fall of 2023, enrollment went up 11%.

New incoming undergraduate on-campus students from Illinois will continue to pay $313.50 per credit hour with graduate students paying $332.25 per credit hour. The board voted to raise room and board rates by 1.4% at the Springfield campus.

UIS is touting financial aid changes, such as the Prairie Promise, a new four-year financial aid program for Illinois residents that will fully cover the cost of tuition and fees for first-time, first-year undergraduate students enrolled full time in on-campus degree programs starting in Fall 2024.

For undergraduate students, UIS also offers honors, merit and donor-funded institutional scholarships. UIS awarded over $830,000 in donor-funded scholarships to almost 300 students during the 2023-24 academic year.

Graduate students may have the cost of their higher education offset by participating in the Graduate Public Service Internship Program or by working as a graduate assistant on campus. Both programs may cover the cost of tuition and provide a monthly stipend.

Prospective students can calculate their estimated UIS tuition and fees cost online.

