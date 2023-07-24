Illinois is offering free air purifiers to day care centers

Day care centers in Illinois could be eligible High Efficiency Particulate Air purifiers at no cost. The offer is to help reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

“The health and well-being of our youngest children is a key priority for my administration,” Governor Pritzker said. “By providing resources to maintain good air quality in our Day Care Centers, we can keep kids and staff healthy, prevent absences and also improve children’s ability to learn and gain essential skills.”

More than 20,000 of the units are available. To receive HEPA air purifiers, plus a three-year supply of filters, providers must fill out an online request form by July 31. The federally funded offer is open to all licensed Illinois Day Care providers outside Chicago.

In May, the CDC released new guidelines for indoor ventilation that set a specific target for the first time. The new guidelines call for at least five air changes per hour, meaning the equivalent of all the air in a room is replaced five or more times within an hour.

This is the third phase of a previously announced program to provide HEPA air purifiers to schools and Head Start programs.

Grantees will generally be eligible for one small unit for each classroom, with a limited number of larger units available for sites that serve large numbers of student

Studies show cleaner air can reduce absentee rates, and improve students’ abilities to think, learn, read and solve math problems.

Last year IDPH issued ventilation guidance to educate the community on the impact of ventilation systems and to provide information about low cost and DIY interventions for ventilation upgrades.

