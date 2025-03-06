Kristin Nisbet White offers advice on navigating careers and the evolving job market
Kristin Nisbet White is the Employer Development and Informatics Liaison at the University of Illinois Springfield. She spoke to Community Voices about her career in career development, the challenges employers face in the job market, and trends for recent graduates. She also highlighted the upcoming UIS Career Connections Expo on March 21, 2025. More information about the Career Connections Expo can be found here.