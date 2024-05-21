© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Citizens Club of Springfield explores artificial intelligence and how it impacts the community

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 21, 2024 at 10:13 AM CDT
Picture of the panelists and moderator at the Citizens Club of Springfield April 2024 presentation.
Citizens Club of Springfield Facebook page
Josh Smith, Dr. Neetu Singh and Rob Kerr discuss artificial intelligence at the April Citizens Club of Springfield presentation.

The Citizens Club of Springfield held a presentation in April titled “Artificial intelligence: How AI Impacts Our Community.” The discussion was moderated by Rob Kerr, Executive Director of Innovation and Opportunity at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS), and featured Dr. Neetu Singh, Associate Professor of Management Information Systems at UIS, and Josh Smith, Software Engineer and Computer Science Faculty Member at UIS. They discussed what AI is, how AI is trained, bias in AI and the future of education.
Economy & Business Citizens Club of Springfield
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
