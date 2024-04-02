Dr. Mike Yao explains how AI bias reflects back human beliefs

Dr. Mike Yao is a Professor of Digital Media and the Director of the Institute of Communications Research at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. He recently spoke on the panel for Unveiling AI Bias via a Multidisciplinary Lens organized by the UIS AI Campus Learning Community. He explained to Community Voices how AI bias is generated by humans and reflects back what it learns from inputs humans provide it. He also discussed how AI can be helpful when designed with human needs in mind.