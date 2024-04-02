© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dr. Mike Yao explains how AI bias reflects back human beliefs

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 2, 2024 at 12:30 PM CDT
Dr. Mike Yao
University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana
Dr. Mike Yao

Dr. Mike Yao is a Professor of Digital Media and the Director of the Institute of Communications Research at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. He recently spoke on the panel for Unveiling AI Bias via a Multidisciplinary Lens organized by the UIS AI Campus Learning Community. He explained to Community Voices how AI bias is generated by humans and reflects back what it learns from inputs humans provide it. He also discussed how AI can be helpful when designed with human needs in mind.
Tags
Economy & Business artificial intelligence (AI)
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories