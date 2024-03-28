© 2024 NPR Illinois
Golden Bridges makes moving and organizing a compassionate practice

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:44 PM CDT
A Golden Bridges team member helps organize a move.
Golden Bridges
A Golden Bridges team member helps organize a move.

Golden Bridges works with seniors and others who are overwhelmed with the task of downsizing or moving. The company serves Adams county and surrounding areas such as Springfield. Golden Bridges co-owner Suzanne Ellerbrock and the Springfield Liaison Terri Hempstead spoke to Community Voices about senior move management, empathy and the process they take in helping a person downsize. They also talk about repurposing and how senior move management helps the whole family.
Tags
Economy & Business Local Business
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
