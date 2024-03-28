Golden Bridges makes moving and organizing a compassionate practice

Golden Bridges works with seniors and others who are overwhelmed with the task of downsizing or moving. The company serves Adams county and surrounding areas such as Springfield. Golden Bridges co-owner Suzanne Ellerbrock and the Springfield Liaison Terri Hempstead spoke to Community Voices about senior move management, empathy and the process they take in helping a person downsize. They also talk about repurposing and how senior move management helps the whole family.