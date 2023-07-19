Robert Kerr to lead development of the new UIS Innovation Center

Robert Kerr, who has experience in economic development, education and entrepreneurship, has been chosen to lead the new University of Illinois Springfield Innovation Center.

According to UIS, the center will focus on five strategic areas: business incubation and acceleration, technology and research commercialization, social innovation, public policy research and education and workforce development.

Kerr has been named as executive director of innovation and opportunity.

The center will be located in a three-story, 24,600-square-foot UIS-owned building located near the Illinois State Capitol at 401 E. Washington St., and is scheduled to open in 2025. The Center will serve central Illinois as part of the Illinois Innovation Network (IIN).

His appointment, announced Wednesday, is effective Aug. 1, 2023.

“Rob is the ideal candidate for this position based on his past leadership experience in areas that will be crucial to the opening of the new UIS Innovation Center,” said UIS Chancellor Janet L. Gooch. “The UIS Innovation Center will serve as a catalyst for transformative ideas, empowering students, faculty and entrepreneurs to pioneer solutions that shape the future.”

“I am excited to accept this role and grateful to the Chancellor for the opportunity to help launch the downtown Innovation Center,” Kerr said. “This critical hub will drive economic growth, foster collaboration and empower creative ideas. I look forward to working with leaders from the university, business, government and non-profit sectors to shape the future of innovation in central Illinois.”

Since 2020, Kerr has served as the director of Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) at UIS where he has applied his understanding of the regional economic landscape to create relationships with local businesses, agencies, the Illinois Innovation Network and the Discovery Partners Institute. He helped to generate over $1 million in annual revenue from digital government partnerships with Illinois state agencies and the Governor’s Office.

Kerr previously served as deputy director of entrepreneurship, innovation and technology at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) from 2017 to 2019. In that role, he administered business development activities for the state, including the Small Business Development Network, procurement assistance centers and the statewide Business Information Center.

Before his time at DCEO, he held senior academic and administrative roles at Richland Community College, the Illinois Community College Board and Lincoln Land Community College. He was also an adjunct social science instructor at Benedictine University for 15 years.

Kerr is currently finishing his doctorate in public administration at UIS with an emphasis on public policy. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Loyola University Chicago and a master’s degree in business administration from Benedictine University.

The university said the new Innovation Center will include: