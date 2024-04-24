Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated will focus on advocacy and education during their upcoming day at the Capitol

The Illinois Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated Day at the Capitol is coming up April 30th - May 1st in Springfield. They will be partnering with the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated for a day of advocacy and education. Michael Gaines, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and Sherri Hale, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. spoke to Community Voices about the history and legacy of their organizations, the different items they'll be advocating for, and the schedule for the two days of events. They also talk about the history and work of Black Greek-lettered organizations in our community.

Click here to learn more about the National Pan-Hellenic Council and Black Greek-lettered organizations.