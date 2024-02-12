© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Stream the latest CV-X Grammy's, Tania Miller & ISO, Local Drags and more

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published February 12, 2024 at 1:51 PM CST
CV-X logo of Lincoln jammin to radio waves

We follow-up our last episode on Grammy nominees with this one noting highlights from the awards show and some of this year's winners. So much of the music being recognized doesn't get exposure so we play some this week.

We also feature Vanessa Ferguson's interview with Tania Miller, guest Illinois Symphony Orchestra conductor.

In memoriam with Mojo Nixon, The Spinners' Henry Fambrough, and Toby Keith.

Finally, a fresh ear to Local Drags. Lanny Dubin discusses three albums in the can and one soon to be hot off the presses.

What's your request — song, local artist interview? Email us at TheX@nprillinois.org.
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
