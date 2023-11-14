© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network News & Community Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The NPR Illinois staff look forward to seeing you at Thank You Fest where you can experience The 21st on the 21st. Free to attend. Register here.

Autism speaks at The UIS ECCE Speaker Series forum presented by Dr. Jonathan Pierce

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published November 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST
ECCE Speaker Series Logo
University of Illinois Springfield

Autism is a topic that has been increasingly recognized in society as more individuals discover they are on the spectrum. However, it has yet to significantly influence or change workplace dynamics. Dr. Jonathan Pierce shares his personal experiences of living with his wife, who has autism, and how it has altered his perspective on the matter. He also discusses potential measures that can be implemented to accommodate neurodivergent employees in the office environment.
Tags
Community Voices AutismUniversity of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE)
Related Stories