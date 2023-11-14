Autism speaks at The UIS ECCE Speaker Series forum presented by Dr. Jonathan Pierce
Autism is a topic that has been increasingly recognized in society as more individuals discover they are on the spectrum. However, it has yet to significantly influence or change workplace dynamics. Dr. Jonathan Pierce shares his personal experiences of living with his wife, who has autism, and how it has altered his perspective on the matter. He also discusses potential measures that can be implemented to accommodate neurodivergent employees in the office environment.