Sertoma Club of Springfield helps those experiencing hearing loss | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published September 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT
Sertoma Club Walk
Sertoma Club
The "Celebrate Sound" walk will be held Saturday Sept. 30, 2023.

The Sertoma Club of Springfield is a service organization that helps various communities in the Springfield area, but their main focus is assisting those experiencing hearing loss. They provide devices throughout the community to help those with hearing issues, award scholarships to speech pathology and audiology students, and they are hosting a fundraiser walk called "Celebrate Sound." To learn more, visit http://spfldilsertoma.com

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
