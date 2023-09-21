Sertoma Club of Springfield helps those experiencing hearing loss | Community Voices
The Sertoma Club of Springfield is a service organization that helps various communities in the Springfield area, but their main focus is assisting those experiencing hearing loss. They provide devices throughout the community to help those with hearing issues, award scholarships to speech pathology and audiology students, and they are hosting a fundraiser walk called "Celebrate Sound." To learn more, visit http://spfldilsertoma.com