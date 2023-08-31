© 2023 NPR Illinois
UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.
Community Voices

Astrofix stays musically motivated come Hell or High Water | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published August 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
Astrofix group shot
astrofix16.com

Springfield-based Astrofix has been enhancing the local music scene since 2016. Band members Jamie Merideth (vocals, keys, guitar) and Phil Cooper (guitar) join Randy Eccles in the studio to update us on the latest output from Astrofix and play an acoustic version of their new single, Sinking Memories.

The Astrofix lineup is rounded out by Andy Jones (bass) and James Caruso (drums/ percussion).

Astrofix at NPR Illinois
1 of 2  — Astrofix with Eccles.jpg
Astrofix at NPR Illinois
Astrofix at NPR Illinois
2 of 2  — Astrofix in studio.jpg
Astrofix at NPR Illinois

Tags
Community Voices local music
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
