Astrofix stays musically motivated come Hell or High Water | Community Voices

Springfield-based Astrofix has been enhancing the local music scene since 2016. Band members Jamie Merideth (vocals, keys, guitar) and Phil Cooper (guitar) join Randy Eccles in the studio to update us on the latest output from Astrofix and play an acoustic version of their new single, Sinking Memories.

The Astrofix lineup is rounded out by Andy Jones (bass) and James Caruso (drums/ percussion).