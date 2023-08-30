© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.
Community Voices

Vinod Gupta shares a celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy being held in Springfield | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published August 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
Vinod Gupta outside at Raj Ghat , Delhi , India
Vinod Gupta
Vinod Gupta at Raj Ghat, Dehli, India, where Gandhi's ashes are kept. Foreign dignitaries, including prime ministers and presidents, have visited the site when in India.

Vinod Gupta , founding president of the India Association of Greater Springfield discusses the upcoming celebration of Mahatma Gandhi.

Program:

Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi

India Association of Greater Springfield invites you to celebration ot the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi

October 7, 2023

2 to 4:45 p.m.

Lincoln Library, Carnegie Room North

Exhibits by Harish Bhatt

  • Welcome: C.K. Taneja, president, India Assoc.
  • Vinod Gupta, Founding president, India Assoc. MC
  • Larry Golden, professor Emeritus UIS: Meaning of Gandhi's Non-violence to Us
  • Ishwar Sudhar: Gandhi's Favorite Hymn
  • Ashutosh Kumar: Song Honoring Gandhi
  • Sunil Agarwal MD, Patriotic Song
  • Anvi Agarwal & Asmi Agarwal, Hymns on Piano

Student speakers
Shreya Allamreddy, Saina Sreedhar, Anshul Nagrecha, Sara Patel, Shrihan Allamreddy, Jai Khurana, Fiza Shaikh

Speakers

  • Shiela Caldwell MD, Vice president, SIU  — How Gandhi promoted Equity
  • Kathryn Harris, Acting Director, Lincoln Library — Leading with Humility
  • Jan Droegkamp, Professor Emeritus, UIS — How Gandhi Influenced Me as Educator
  • Sudeep Sharma, Professor, UIS — Significance of Gandhi
  • Didar Singh MD — Song Honoring Gandhi

Free for Everyone to Attend
Refreshments Available

When a 9th grader asked President and Nobel Laureate Obama "with whom, living or dead, will you like to have dinner", Obama replied "Gandhi" implying that Gandhi was the greatest person ever born.

Lord Mountbatten stated that Gandhi was at par with Buddha and Jesus. Martin Luther King Jr. stated that Gandhi furnished the method.

Contact: Vinod Gupta (vkguptaammmd@yahoo.com)

A brief biography of Mahatma Gandhi from NBC News Learn:

Tags
Community Voices Mahatma GandhiIndia Association of Greater Springfield (IAGS)non-violence
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories