Vinod Gupta shares a celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy being held in Springfield | Community Voices

Vinod Gupta , founding president of the India Association of Greater Springfield discusses the upcoming celebration of Mahatma Gandhi.
Program:
—
Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi
India Association of Greater Springfield invites you to celebration ot the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi
October 7, 2023
2 to 4:45 p.m.
Lincoln Library, Carnegie Room North
Exhibits by Harish Bhatt
- Welcome: C.K. Taneja, president, India Assoc.
- Vinod Gupta, Founding president, India Assoc. MC
- Larry Golden, professor Emeritus UIS: Meaning of Gandhi's Non-violence to Us
- Ishwar Sudhar: Gandhi's Favorite Hymn
- Ashutosh Kumar: Song Honoring Gandhi
- Sunil Agarwal MD, Patriotic Song
- Anvi Agarwal & Asmi Agarwal, Hymns on Piano
Student speakers
Shreya Allamreddy, Saina Sreedhar, Anshul Nagrecha, Sara Patel, Shrihan Allamreddy, Jai Khurana, Fiza Shaikh
Speakers
- Shiela Caldwell MD, Vice president, SIU — How Gandhi promoted Equity
- Kathryn Harris, Acting Director, Lincoln Library — Leading with Humility
- Jan Droegkamp, Professor Emeritus, UIS — How Gandhi Influenced Me as Educator
- Sudeep Sharma, Professor, UIS — Significance of Gandhi
- Didar Singh MD — Song Honoring Gandhi
Free for Everyone to Attend
Refreshments Available
When a 9th grader asked President and Nobel Laureate Obama "with whom, living or dead, will you like to have dinner", Obama replied "Gandhi" implying that Gandhi was the greatest person ever born.
Lord Mountbatten stated that Gandhi was at par with Buddha and Jesus. Martin Luther King Jr. stated that Gandhi furnished the method.
Contact: Vinod Gupta (vkguptaammmd@yahoo.com)
—
