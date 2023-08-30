Vinod Gupta shares a celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy being held in Springfield | Community Voices

Vinod Gupta , founding president of the India Association of Greater Springfield discusses the upcoming celebration of Mahatma Gandhi.

Program:

Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi

India Association of Greater Springfield invites you to celebration ot the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi

October 7, 2023

2 to 4:45 p.m.

Lincoln Library, Carnegie Room North

Exhibits by Harish Bhatt

Welcome: C.K. Taneja, president, India Assoc.

Vinod Gupta, Founding president, India Assoc. MC

Larry Golden, professor Emeritus UIS: Meaning of Gandhi's Non-violence to Us

Ishwar Sudhar: Gandhi's Favorite Hymn

Ashutosh Kumar: Song Honoring Gandhi

Sunil Agarwal MD, Patriotic Song

Anvi Agarwal & Asmi Agarwal, Hymns on Piano

Student speakers

Shreya Allamreddy, Saina Sreedhar, Anshul Nagrecha, Sara Patel, Shrihan Allamreddy, Jai Khurana, Fiza Shaikh

Speakers



Shiela Caldwell MD, Vice president, SIU — How Gandhi promoted Equity

Kathryn Harris, Acting Director, Lincoln Library — Leading with Humility

Jan Droegkamp, Professor Emeritus, UIS — How Gandhi Influenced Me as Educator

Sudeep Sharma, Professor, UIS — Significance of Gandhi

Didar Singh MD — Song Honoring Gandhi

Free for Everyone to Attend

Refreshments Available

When a 9th grader asked President and Nobel Laureate Obama "with whom, living or dead, will you like to have dinner", Obama replied "Gandhi" implying that Gandhi was the greatest person ever born.

Lord Mountbatten stated that Gandhi was at par with Buddha and Jesus. Martin Luther King Jr. stated that Gandhi furnished the method.

Contact: Vinod Gupta (vkguptaammmd@yahoo.com)

A brief biography of Mahatma Gandhi from NBC News Learn: