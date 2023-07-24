© 2023 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Greater Springfield Interfaith Association to host local events celebrating the Parliament of the World’s Religions | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published July 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT
The Greater Springfield Interfaith Association is a community of individuals engaged in ministry from many different faith traditions.

Reverend Doctor Bobbi Dykema is the pastor at the First Church of the Brethren in Springfield, Ill. She spoke to Community Voices about the upcoming Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago, as well as the preceding events in Springfield on August 4 and 5, which are sponsored by the Liturgical Arts Festival board and the Greater Springfield Interfaith Association.

Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
