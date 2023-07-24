Greater Springfield Interfaith Association to host local events celebrating the Parliament of the World’s Religions | Community Voices
Reverend Doctor Bobbi Dykema is the pastor at the First Church of the Brethren in Springfield, Ill. She spoke to Community Voices about the upcoming Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago, as well as the preceding events in Springfield on August 4 and 5, which are sponsored by the Liturgical Arts Festival board and the Greater Springfield Interfaith Association.