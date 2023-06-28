© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

UIS to host journalism summer camp for high schoolers | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
UIS Summer High School Journalism Camp Logo
University of Illinois Springfield
/
The UIS Summer High School Journalism Camp runs July 17-21.

This summer high school students have the opportunity to participate in a journalism camp, where they will learn interviewing, writing, photography and other skills needed to share the news. The camp is hosted by UIS with support from the Illinois Press Foundation. Dr. Ann Strahle, director of the School of Communication and Media at UIS, and the Director of the Public Affairs Reporting program, Jason Piscia, spoke to Community Voices about the camp, the state of journalism and why young people are needed in the news industry.

Tags
Community Voices journalism
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories