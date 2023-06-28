UIS to host journalism summer camp for high schoolers | Community Voices

This summer high school students have the opportunity to participate in a journalism camp, where they will learn interviewing, writing, photography and other skills needed to share the news. The camp is hosted by UIS with support from the Illinois Press Foundation. Dr. Ann Strahle, director of the School of Communication and Media at UIS, and the Director of the Public Affairs Reporting program, Jason Piscia, spoke to Community Voices about the camp, the state of journalism and why young people are needed in the news industry.

