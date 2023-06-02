© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

Junior League, helping connect those who want to help | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT
Kenzie Anderson and Rex Whorton.
Kenzie Anderson
/
Kenzie Anderson and Rexann "Rex" Whorton are volunteers with the Junior League of Springfield.

The Junior League of Springfield is a not-for-profit, community-ran network that helps bring together people of all walks of life to help those in need. From food insecurity to support groups for abused children, the Junior League does its best to branch in every direction they can to help others. President-elect Rexann Whorton and former president, soon-to-be treasurer, Kenzie Anderson sat down with Community Voices to share their experiences and what Junior League means to them.

Tags
Community Voices Junior League of Springfield
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson