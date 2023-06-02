Junior League, helping connect those who want to help | Community Voices

The Junior League of Springfield is a not-for-profit, community-ran network that helps bring together people of all walks of life to help those in need. From food insecurity to support groups for abused children, the Junior League does its best to branch in every direction they can to help others. President-elect Rexann Whorton and former president, soon-to-be treasurer, Kenzie Anderson sat down with Community Voices to share their experiences and what Junior League means to them.

