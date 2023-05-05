Progressive Kenpo Karate teaches how to defend one's self and have fun doing it | Community Voices

Amy Giles / Amy Giles

Amy Giles is a central Illinois native, UIS alumni, and owner of Progressive Kenpo Karate. She sat down and spoke with editor and co-host Bea Bonner about the differences between martial arts, their benefits, and the different classes offered at her studio. Whether you're young or old, new blood or old guard, there is a class and community eager to grow and share their passion for the arts of fighting.

