© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

Progressive Kenpo Karate teaches how to defend one's self and have fun doing it | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published May 5, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT
Amy Giles
Amy Giles
/
Progressive Kenpo Karate is located at 1824 East Stevenson Drive, Springfield, Ill.
Amy Giles
Amy Giles
/
Amy Giles

Amy Giles is a central Illinois native, UIS alumni, and owner of Progressive Kenpo Karate. She sat down and spoke with editor and co-host Bea Bonner about the differences between martial arts, their benefits, and the different classes offered at her studio. Whether you're young or old, new blood or old guard, there is a class and community eager to grow and share their passion for the arts of fighting.

Tags
Community Voices Local Businessmartial arts
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories