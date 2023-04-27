Yale Law Professor Tracey Meares shares stories of life after Springfield High School | Community Voices

Tracey Meares is a Yale Law professor and a founding director of the Justice Collaboratory at Yale Law School. She is also the subject of the documentary "No Title for Tracey," which explains the racism Meares faced as a Springfield High School student. She spoke to Community Voices about how her journey to teaching law, her research on policing in urban communities and her experience as a member of President Obama's Task Force on 21st Century Policing.